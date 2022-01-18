Domingo R. Hinojosa, 72 of Patterson, passed away Sunday, December 19th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Hinojosa was a carpet installer for many years and owned the Frontier Bar in Patterson. He enjoyed going to the casino, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hinojosa is survived by his wife, Viviana Hinojosa of Patterson; sons Andy Hinojosa and Jesse Hinojosa both of Patterson; brothers Jesus Besiniaz and Luis Besiniaz both of Patterson; Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 22nd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.