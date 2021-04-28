Dominic Rudy Udave passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Patterson.
He was born in Los Angeles on June 19, 1988 to Susan Angustain and Rudy Udave. He was raised by Jesus and Aurora Torres in Moreno Valley, California. In 2005, Dominic came to Patterson to live and graduated from Patterson High School with the class of 2009.
He is survived by his sisters, Yvette Oceguera, Pearl Gutierrez and Sarah Udave; nieces and nephews from Southern California, aunties, Becky Bueno of Patterson and Sandy Limon of Diamond Bar; cousins, Jackie Bueno, Thomas, Jessica and Madison Gheen; Joseph Lana, Jovanah, Jordan and Jayla Bueno, Chon and Jennifer Inocencio; Michelle Ramirez, Nikki, Troy and Seth Campos, all of who reside in Patterson and Mario Ramirez from Southern California.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 29th at 11:00 am at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson, followed by a Celebration of Life at the North Park in Patterson.
For questions or concerns, please call 209-808-1291.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
