Donald Anthony Smith, 57 of Modesto passed away Friday, July 16th at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto.
Mr. Smith was born in Patterson, California and was a resident of Modesto for 20 years. He worked in transportation as a truck driver for 3 years.
Mr. Smith is survived by his two sisters Cindy Mendonca (Richard) of Camarillo and Karen Furtado (Manuel) of Arlington, Texas; three nieces; three nephews; two great nieces and two great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Jean Smith.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
