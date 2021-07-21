My love peacefully passed away at home in Patterson after a long illness at the age of 73.
Born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, raised in Parma Ohio, where she attended St. Columbkille Catholic School, and Case Western Reserve University.
With a winning personality, she made friends throughout her life. Her dream was to be a flight attendant, where she earned many awards over 40 years at United Airlines. Her worldwide adventure stories were endless.
For many years, she helped flight attendants through the Employee Assistance Program, and even found time to become a pilot herself.
Upon retirement, she volunteered at the Stanislaus County Mental Health Board, then on to Catholic Charities as an Ombudsman, and at the Del Puerto Heath Care District Board of Directors where she was instrumental in bringing
modernization and financial success to the District.
Donna is survived by her husband, Alan Miller of Patterson, her brother Bob Sesock and sister in law Jan Sesock of Strongsville Ohio, niece Crystal Jardine her children Jake, Jewels, and Jesse, nephew Adam Sesock with children Lexi and Jaxon, nephew JR Sesock with children Joey and Maxx, and one special love, her godchild Adda Jack of Patterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Call 951-795-3484
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.