Giving to charity is a selfless endeavor that’s vital to the survival of countless nonprofit organizations across the globe. Fraud may be the furthest thing from donors minds, but its something everyone must be aware of as they consider donating. Many charity scams target seniors, but no one is entirely safe from charity fraud. AARP¨ notes that the following are some warning signs of charity fraud.
Pressure to give: Reputable charities do not pressure prospective donors into giving. A strong, trustworthy charity will accept donations whenever donors choose to make them. Legitimate operations like the American Red Cross may heighten their solicitations after natural disasters, but such groups still will not try to pressure people into donating.
Thanking donors for donations they don’t recall making: AARP¨ notes that some charitable fraud perpetrators will try to convince potential victims they have already given to a cause. This is done in an effort to lower potential victims resistance, giving them a false sense of security and the impression that a fraudulent operation is legitimate. If donors don’t recall donating to a specific charity, chances are strong they didn’t make such a donation and that the message of gratitude is merely a fishing expedition intended to reel in new victims.
Requests for cash, gift cards or wire transfers: Cash, gifts and wire transfers are difficult to trace, which makes it easier for perpetrators of fraud to escape the authorities. Reputable charities will welcome donations made by personal check or credit card.
Perpetrators of charitable fraud prey on the vulnerability of well-meaning donors who simply want to support a good cause. Learning to spot signs of charitable fraud can provide an added measure of protection against these crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.