Doris Idella Addington, 93 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, June 3rd at Turlock Nursing and Rehab in Turlock.
Mrs. Addington was born in Cedarville, one of sixteen children and was a resident of Patterson for 50 years. She spent a lot of her time at the Senior Center and enjoyed canning, playing cards and bingo.
Mrs. Addington is survived by her son, Joe Minnerup, Jr. of the East Coast; daughter, Barbara Correia of Patterson; sixteen grandchildren including, Kimberly Scott, Kent Correia, Elizabeth Addington and Christine Ard; thirty-six great-grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren and nephews, Richard Wortman and Floyd Wortman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Addington and son, Alfred Minnerup.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 11th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
