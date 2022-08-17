On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Dorothy Mae Vieira, died in Modesto, CA after a long illness with dementia. The family was by her bedside as she peacefully passed away. Dorothy Cabral was born on June 20, 1932, to Fernando and Flora (Lima) Cabral of Ceres, CA, whose family emigrated from the Azores Islands. She had nine siblings: Manuel, Marie (Trini), Andrew, Carl, George, Joseph, John, Elaine, and Betty. Her only surviving sibling is Elaine Vieira of Turlock, Ca.
Dorothy attended Walter White Elementary and Ceres High School. She met her future husband, Donald J. Vieira, as a teenager when he came to help her family on their dairy farm. She married Don (deceased August 23, 2001) in 1950. Married for 51 years. She is survived by her three sons: Donald J. Vieira, Jr (Anna) of Modesto, John A. Vieira (Lynette) of Costa Mesa, CA, and Ronald F. Vieira of Lodi, CA. as well as seven grandchildren, 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy and Don owned and operated Vieira's Petroleum in Patterson for 34 years. Dorothy managed the office and Don operated the truck for fuel deliveries to the local west side Ranches. Friends and customers and members of the community would often come by to say hello and have a cup of coffee at "The Plant," as the business was often referred to by the family. Don and Dorothy sold the business and retired in 2000. The business is now operated by George W. Lowry, Inc., but still holds the name Vieira Petroleum on the building.
Dorothy continued to reside in Patterson until her health conditions required more care. She relocated to Valley Royale Care in Modesto in 2015 and Hospice care since 2018. The family wishes to thank the staff at Valley Royale Care for their professional and compassionate care and the Community Hospice Foundation for their loving and attentive assistance.
Dorothy was without a doubt the quintessential matriarch of the family. She was a strong influence, regularly bringing family and friends together at her home for the holidays and birthdays. Dorothy's mental health declined over the past ten years, as a result of dementia. The family missed her quick smile, witty personality, and witnessing her beam with pride when talking about her grandchildren. She will be greatly remembered for her humor, compassion and generosity.
Friends and loved ones are invited to join in a Celebration of Life service with the Vieira Family for Dorothy. Services will be held on Friday, August 19, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, Ca. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the Vieira family would suggest making a donation to Community Hospice Foundation at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA. 95356.
