Dorothy Rose DeRose, 90 of Patterson passed away Monday, November 16th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. DeRose was born in Irvington, California and was a resident of Patterson for 32 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and enjoyed gardening, camping, reading, crossword puzzles and playing Bingo.
Mrs. DeRose is survived by her daughters, Tina Boyd and Darlene DeRose both of Patterson and Charlotte LoTempio of Cameron Park; sister, Gloria Silva of San Jose; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles DeRose and grandson, Danny Boyd.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, December 3rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 4th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
