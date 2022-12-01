Downtown Christmas Festival will be largest to date

With over 40 entries for the downtown parade, this weekend’s Christmas festivities look to be the largest to date.
“We have such a wonderful variety of entries this year,” said Vice President of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce, Naomi Jacobson. “We have more schools participating this year, we have dance groups, different car clubs and a lot of floats…People are really getting excited about it.”
Patterson residents will be able to stroll downtown El Circulo Saturday evening while Rock n’ Roll band Third Street Underground performs on the main stage and a variety of shopping boutiques line the streets.
“We are sold out for vendor space,” said Jacobson. “We have over 30 vendors that will be selling a variety of items like jewelry, clothing, candles, snacks and a wide variety of wonderful things.”
Recently featured business, The Caffeinated Cow, will be downtown selling hot drinks around the Christmas tree.
“Even the Fire Department is going to have a booth,” said Jacobson. “If people want to come with an unwrapped toy to donate they can get a free raffle ticket for one of the drawings.”
Jacobson said residents can look forward to a whole day of events inspired by the format of the Apricot Fiesta. Starting with the Soroptimist Hot Cocoa run in the morning. Events like the annual Candy Cane Hunt and the Boutique shopping experience will follow, while events like the Downtown Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting, and Meet and Greet with Santa will light up the evening.
“The Soroptimist Hot Cocoa run will start around 8 or 9 in the morning. The Candy Cane Hunt [which is intended for children ages 2 to 12] will follow from 10 to 1. [Families] can go to Thompson Chevrolet to register and pick up their cards which will have a map of which businesses they can get stamps from and then they’ll bring their completed cards back to the museum and be entered to win prizes…We have 26 businesses participating [with the Candy Cane Hunt] this year and we are going to have [three different tiers] of prizes. I know what the prizes are, but I can’t say yet. People are going to be really excited.”
The Parade will start at 6pm on 6th and E streets and make its way down to F street to meet with South Del Puerto and wrap its around El Circulo back down Las Palmas.
“People will be able to go online to the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and vote for their favorite float for the ‘People’s Choice’ award,” said Jacobson.
After the parade, families can go to US Bank to get a picture with Santa and a stuffed teddy bear.
In addition to the parade, Spotlight Dance Company will be doing a pop-up dance performance in front of Blues Cafe at 4:45 an hour before the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
“What’s really cool about this is that this is a free event for people,” said Jacobson. “It’s giving back to the community and bringing that spirit of Christmas back into this town.”
Sponsors for the event include Thompson Chevrolet, TID, Pallet Recovery Resources, Greg Nunes Realty World, Tri Counties Bank, US Bank and Westside Storage.
‘A Magical Christmas’ inaugural Christmas Festival is this Saturday, December 3 in Downtown Patterson. For more information, visit the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
