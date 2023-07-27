The Patterson City Council agreed to go forward with a plan to begin downtown revitalization efforts. At their last meeting, Council members heard a presentation from the citizen led Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC). Pastor Tim Benefield told the panel that his group feels it’s important to do something that would be immediately visual and easy to find, so they’d like to start with landscaping.
“We believe that a great project and a great focal point could be the center of the main circle where the Historical Society Museum is located,” said Benefield. “We believe this could have a lot of impact. Not only is this a focal point of downtown, but on top of that, it’s not going to have any significant changes in terms of structure or layout that would get in the way of the larger program down the road, and it would just kind of blend into what is coming so the resources would not be wasted.”
The DRC wants the city to hire a consultant who would ultimately steer them towards a larger plan. However, that may take time and they think it’s necessary to show the community as soon as possible that improvements are actually coming to fruition.
“We would like to propose a short-term project that would begin the process of beautifying the downtown area while the larger project is working its way through the necessary steps. And we believe a project like this would spark enthusiasm and interest and awareness among the community members of Patterson and also help demonstrate the commitment that the city has, and the city council has and the current leadership to revitalizing downtown. So that citizens that live down here, work down here will know that something is happening,” said Benefield.
The DRC members would also like to see other types of improvements to the main circle in addition to the landscaping.
“We’d like to sese some extra lighting beyond what’s there and also some extra seating right there in the middle of the circle. Something that nobody could miss as they were driving downtown and would make them realize hey this is really going to happen, we’re really going to do this and that would set the stage for the rest of the downtown revitalization.”
A joint workshop meeting of the Planning Commission and the City Council to further discuss this issue is tentatively planned for August.
Also at the last meeting, Council members were told how the City’s “Strategic Plan” will be updated. This will be done by the same firm that wrote the last one in 2016. Colleen Rozillis with Moss Adams L.L.P. said over the next several weeks they plan to interview the City’s elected officials.
“We want to learn about your priorities for the city,” said Rozillis. “Your goals for the strategic planning process. Things like efficient government and community livability – those were goals in the last strategic plan.”
City staff and other community leaders will also be included.
“We’ll interview all department leaders and members of the management team in the city and then we’ll be doing some stakeholder input. So, we’ll be looking at conducting some online surveys and taking a look at potential groups in the community. We often look at, for example, the small business community as a way to engage folks and get some targeted feedback. That helps us identify options for looking at our mission, vision, and values. We’ll come back to you in mid to late August and suggest updates based on our assessment,” said Rozillis.
Rozilli says they plan to focus on four to eight goal areas and write a first draft.
“Once we have that draft plan to review and management has reviewed it to make sure we’ve covered everything we’ll come back to you all for final input as well as doing some stakeholder and community input. So, think about having some open houses and conducting online surveys. Create opportunities to meet the community where they are and get feedback not just in the council meeting but really trying to solicit that feedback to make sure this meets with the what the community is expecting from you for the next five years.”
The updated “Strategic Plan” is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The City Council also gave Fire Chief Jeff Gregory the go ahead to hire licensed contractors for weed abatement.
“When we started this process, we had nine properties that needed to be cleaned up,” said Gregory. “We were able to get seven of the residents and occupants to work with us to make sure they got their properties cleaned up. We’re down to two properties and we’re requesting authorization to allow staff to begin the process using licensed contractors to clean up these two properties.”
Property owners are obligated to reimburse the city for the cost of cleaning up. However, if they do not, a lien is placed on their property.
