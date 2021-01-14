The Del Puerto Health Care District (DPHCD) is partnering with California State University Sacramento to conduct a community health assessment that will examine health care services on the upper west side of Stanislaus County. This assessment consists of a survey distributed to every household in the ZIP codes of 95313, 95363, 95385, and 95387.
The District first opened the Patterson Hospital in 1950 which provided long-term care and emergency services until it was closed in 1998. Since the mid-90’s many local hospitals closed or consolidated into the regional hospitals in Tracy, Los Banos, Turlock, and Modesto. DPHCD wants to better understand how health care district residents access care and services. Identifying service gaps allows the District to develop strategies to improve health care in west side communities.
Community health assessments are a core function of public health and the Stanislaus County Department of Public Health conducts a county-wide survey every three years. The District Board of Directors felt specific information is needed for Patterson and the surrounding rural communities.
Survey topics include regular doctor access, health education, challenges receiving health care, health insurance coverage, dental health, tobacco and substance abuse, chronic health conditions, use of emergency rooms, and neighborhood safety. The District will use the results from the survey to help determine what health programs are most needed in the community and guide the District’s strategic planning process for the next five to ten years. The goal is to receive 300-400 responses to the survey.
The survey will arrive at households soon and can be completed through the mail, online, or via phone. Survey results are completely confidential. Everyone’s participation is very important, since more survey responses allow a clearer picture of health care needs. Surveys that are completed and returned by the end of January will be entered into a drawing for one of three $200 VISA gift cards.
