Duane was a loving and caring man who wore his heart on his sleeves and would be the first to give you the shirt off his back. He always lit up the room with his smile, cracking jokes and making everyone laugh. He loved his family and friends unconditionally, and that love will be reciprocated forever. He loved his country just as much as his favorite football team, the "Oakland" Raiders.
He was taken from us very young and was survived by many, his wife Kayleeann Garner, children Tony Lourenco, Jeremy Lourenco, Sarah Escamilla, Jessica McNutt and Rachael Garner, grandchildren Isabel, Malikye, Amber-Leigh, Halo, Carmelo, Loki, and Miyah, mother Wendell Rose, siblings Billy Garner Jr and Rebecca Garner, along with many nieces and nephews.
He will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. May this man, whom has touched so many hearts and now leaves many heartbroken in his absence, Rest In Peace, and may those grieving the loss of this Angel, find peace on Earth as well.
Those who wish to join the family and continue his memory, there will be a Celebration of Life at Newcastle Park, 1106 Kinglet Ln, Patterson, from 2-5PM, on August 29, 2021. Please dress in his honor in either Black/Silver, Raider attire, or Red, White and Blue.
Please note, face masks are requested.
