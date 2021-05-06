Despite an almost-successful comeback, the varsity Tigers suffered a tough loss to the Denair Cougars at the non-league basketball game on April 28.
It was exciting to see local sports back and all the players together. The past year has been rough for athletes, and it’s great things are opening up again.
The duel of the wildcats opened with a promising 0-4 lead for Patterson, but the Cougars were just getting warmed up. They turned the lead around in no time and dominated the first quarter, finishing it out at 17-8.
The Tigers kept the second and third quarters relatively close, though Denair steadily increased their lead. During this time the Cougars handed out twelve free throws to the Tigers, seven of which were converted for points.
Patterson played a clean game for most of the time, unwilling to provide any free throws to Denair. However, during the final quarter the battle-weary Tigers bestowed as many free throws as they had received all game. The Cougars took advantage of this for eight more points, ultimately ending the attempted comeback from the Tigers.
Though they weren’t able to take home the win, the Tigers fought hard and show promise for future games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.