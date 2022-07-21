Eagle Scout gifts community access to reading

Joseph Gutierrez has just completed his Eagle project as he wraps up his 12 years of scout service before attending college this fall. The Eagle Scout installed two community accessible book boxes to Walnut Grove and Grayson Elementary. The book boxes provide children, who may not otherwise have, the opportunity to access titles throughout the year.
Gutierrez, who graduated from Patterson High School this summer, brainstormed the idea with Councilmember Cynthia Homen who felt that the book boxes would help to promote literacy among the youth in the community and also give them the opportunity to have access to materials in places they might feel safe.
“It was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve and give back to those who have given me so much and continue to give,” said Gutierrez. “To the individuals who make up our community, thank you.”
While attending Patterson High School, Gutierrez was on the Swim, Cross-Country and Mountain Biking Teams. This fall, Gutierrez will be attending Santa Clara University to pursue a degree in Computer Science and Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.