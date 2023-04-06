Eagle Scout Honored by Troop

Most Popular
Articles
- Tigers charge into off-season challenge
- Daniel Perez: August 29, 1972 – March 20, 2023
- Rob Vizzolini: February 13, 1946 – February 25, 2023
- Grito de Mujer supports women facing violence
- Police Log March 13 to March 19
- Ray Francis Philips, Jr.: August 27, 1967 – March 15, 2023
- Joe Bernal, Jr.: September 6, 1936 – March 12, 2023
- Kenneth Daye Truett Sr.: October 5, 1942 – March 9, 2023
- William Richard Sweeney: December 19, 1969 – March 29, 2023
- Wife of fallen officer is Woman of the Year
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.