Hey, Patterson neighbors! We are entering into one of my favorite times of the year. Thanksgiving marks the official beginning of Christmas. For this aging preacher, I had to jump into Christmas a bit earlier than normal. The Christmas music started last week (first week of November).
The last two weeks have been challenging. While on a fire chaplain call, I was exposed to COVID-19 and became sick. Being the giving person I am, I shared the virus with my wife so we could be sick together. The good news is we suffered our worst days differently as far as the low-grade fever and needing to stay in bed.
We were tested and found positive, so our quarantine period had to be lived out. Since we both work from home, not much changed other than not leaving the house at all for the normal stuff and not allowing anyone in the house with us. We had a wonderful nurse from Kaiser calling every couple of days to check on us, answer questions and more. We are now free to roam about again.
Last week, while still struggling with the lingering affects of COVID (I have a cough), it was necessary to put on the Christmas music. My soul was helped and lifted. Between coughing, I am singing along, even working on some harmony to songs I have known all my life.
When I am struggling, my happy place is with music. I started playing the guitar a couple of years ago. I am NOT very good as I cannot play much you would recognize. Yet, when I am strumming my guitar, the cares of this world just seem to disappear. I find myself smiling and thanking God for music and the ability He has placed in me.
What are you doing right now for your mental and spiritual health, neighbor? I am so worried about those who have been isolated during this pandemic mess. Some people’s lives will never resemble any sort of “normal” again due to their fear of this virus.
You and I have a choice to make every day. Will we let the cares of this world become so heavy we cannot move? It is easy to do that. If you are being swallowed by the darkness, decide to change! Yes, that is not always easy, but it is necessary.
Here is a passage I share a lot: Philippians 4:4-9. My first memory verse ever was Philippians 4:4, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” Then this passage goes on with how to feed “rejoicing” in us, including taking control of our thoughts (verse 8).
There are still some heavy things on my mind. I am choosing to keep uplifting Christmas music playing and spending time in thanksgiving before my loving Father. In view of what Jesus went through on the cross, I have it pretty good.
We are going to make it, neighbor, if we make good choices. Always here if I can help. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
