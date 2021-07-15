Earthquake July 8

Hey, Patterson neighbors! Hope you are enduring this crazy hot summer safely. In the summer of 2006, we had a heat wave when we lived in Stockton of ten one-hundred-degree days in a row (new record). While we have yet to hit that mark, it has been a hot June and July. Stay safe and hydrated, my neighbors.
There have been many things which have shaken our lives over the last two years. THEN there was last Thursday, July 8, when we all shook together due to an earthquake centered in Little Antelope Valley, California at 3:49 PM (source: usgs.gov). Officially, it registered 6.0 magnitude. It was a wild ride!
When the earth moved, I was sitting at Mil’s enjoying a Pepsi with a young man from our church. I truly thought one of my crazy friends had snuck in and was pulling on the booth seat. After tuning and finding no one, we both looked at each other, realizing we had just been through an earthquake. Then we shared some uncomfortable laughter and talked about what we just experienced together. WOW!
Neighbors, what control do you and I have over an earthquake? There is only one answer: we have NO control over an earthquake. Or a tornado, hurricane, or any kind of weather event. Or global warming or cooling. Or high tide and low tide. Or a bunch of other stuff which is so far above any human’s pay grade. Really, we humans are rather helpless when you think about it.
Instead of becoming depressed and despondent, these and other difficult challenges send me to the eternal God of Jesus Christ, the God of the Christian Bible. He is the only true God (Psalm 135:15-17). This God revealed Himself to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Isaiah and then in an amazing way through Jesus of Nazareth, whom I believe is the One and Only Son of God.
In Jesus, we can see the omnipotence (all-powerful) nature of God. Jesus calmed the Sea of Galilee, stilled the winds (Matthew 8:23-27), gave sight to the blind, cleansed the leper, and so much more. In each of these miracles, we see Jesus had power over all things in this life. It makes sense Jesus would have this kind of power over this realm because He was the agent of creation (John 1:1-3). Who better to fix broken things in this life but the One who created it all?
Does Ken Hasekamp still struggle when things in life hit me hard? YES! Sometimes it takes a few breaths for me to realize I need the help of God and Jesus. I still try to “fix” things myself which are too big for me to handle and way above my ability.
Please accept my invitation to find out more about Jesus. He is nothing short of amazing (Hebrews 13:8). Need some help finding Jesus? I am always here to help. Enjoy the day!
- By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
