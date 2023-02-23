A 3-1-1 vote from the city council approved an easement on Ninth Street that is expected to result in the California Department of Education approving Patterson Joint Unified School District’s plan to open the new performing arts center to students.
The project has been stalled since construction was completed due to the lack of a safe crossing on Ninth Street that would allow students to travel between Patterson High School and the spaces that are intended to house theater and music classes.
Shivaugn Alves, also a district employee abstained from the vote, and Dominic Farinha voted it down expressing concerns regarding the plans to close a portion of the street during school hours.
The state-of-the-art theater that seats more than 500 people was expected to open to students in the fall of 2022. However, an apparent administration oversight halted the project before students had an opportunity to walk through the doors. Likely a result of communication breakdown between the district and the city, plans for a safe crossing were not addressed and according to Superintendent Reyes Gauna, the state denied student access to the building altogether, including afterhours access, until the mitigation of safety concerns was complete.
As part of the renewed relationship between the district and city, staff from both agencies – including public safety department heads – have held multiple meetings to discuss feasible mitigation options that would meet the DOE standards while minimizing the impact on residents.
Gauna said the meetings resulted in multiple safe crossing plans agreed upon by both agencies that the district presented for DOE approval to no avail.
Plans presented to the DOE have included adult supervision rather than street closure, but Gauna said the state was firm in their determination, requiring a full road closure during school hours to maximize student safety.
Although the buildings are district property, the street is a public right of way which falls under the remit of the city. Any safety mitigation efforts undertaken by the district that include traffic disruption, alteration, or public facility improvements must be approved by the council.
The easement, located on Ninth Street between Ward Avenue and the southern portion of the performing arts center property, will allow PJUSD to enact traffic control measures during school hours.
Beginning 10 minutes after the start of each school day and ending 10 minutes before the end of the school day, the road will be closed to vehicular traffic, excluding city staff and emergency personnel.
The planned mitigation measures include six speed humps – three on each north and south lanes of Ninth Street – a crosswalk between raised “refuge islands” – similar to those between lanes of travel at traffic circles – closure gates, and various pedestrian and school zone signs.
All construction plans must be approved and appropriately permitted by the city before construction begins and the cost of the public safety improvements will be the sole responsibility of the district.
Referencing safety incidents that have occurred at schools in nearby districts that utilize similar road crossings, council members and Gauna agree that student safety is paramount and are committed to working together to ensure the best outcome.
Gauna is hopeful that state approval is imminent now that the council has approved the road closure, and although they didn’t receive a unanimous decision, he understands Farinha’s hesitation and his bigger picture concerns and said he is thankful to the council for approving the safety measures.
