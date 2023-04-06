Easter Egg Hunt Returns

A big crowd gathered on the property of Rising Sun Farm & Garden on April 1 for an Easter celebration. Returning for the first time since 2019, it rolled out numerous activities and attractions for all ages.Face painting, a petting zoo and pictures with the Easter Bunny were big hits with the kids. Volunteers from the Barnstormers, Creekside and Patterson High ASBs, Love Patterson, the Patterson FFA, the Patterson Garden Club, and the Vernalis 4-H pitched in and made the day run smoothly. Also, more than 300 pieces of art from K-6th graders were on display. Of course the big event was the Easter egg hunt. As volunteers placed eggs around a field of flower beds, a ring of eager egg hunters formed around the perimeter. Finally, one worker gave the signal and the rush began. Each kid scoured the planters for all the eggs they could find before eventually coming back out. The hunt continued in intervals throughout the day with different age groups. Operations Coordinator Amy Thorpe mentioned that the attendance was much higher than when it had last been held in 2019. “It was way beyond our expectations,” she said of this year. Between nonprofits, volunteer groups, and those attending to enjoy the attractions, it brought together many aspects of the community for a morning of fun and memories.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tigers charge into off-season challenge
- Daniel Perez: August 29, 1972 – March 20, 2023
- Rob Vizzolini: February 13, 1946 – February 25, 2023
- Grito de Mujer supports women facing violence
- Ray Francis Philips, Jr.: August 27, 1967 – March 15, 2023
- Police Log March 13 to March 19
- Joe Bernal, Jr.: September 6, 1936 – March 12, 2023
- Kenneth Daye Truett Sr.: October 5, 1942 – March 9, 2023
- William Richard Sweeney: December 19, 1969 – March 29, 2023
- Wife of fallen officer is Woman of the Year
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.