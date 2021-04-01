Economic Strategic Commission accepting applications

The commission that is responsible for investigating the business environment and resources of the City may prove to be an integral component of Patterson’s post pandemic economic recovery and applications are now being accepted for all five seats.
The revenue loss experienced by cities across the country due to the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to last anywhere from one to three years; a timeframe that should be well served by the staggered two-year term limits of the ESC committee members.
The worst recession in modern history struck California residents in April 2020 as the total unemployment rates rocketed to 16% from 4.5% in the previous month.
In comparison, during the subprime mortgage crisis that shepherded in the Great Recession (2007-2010), unemployment rates rose from 5.9% in January 2008 to 12.6% in January 2010.
After more than a year of uncertainty analytics show an increase of employment rates across multiple industries in California.
The Bureau of Labor and Statistics marked a brief rise in unemployment in December of 2020 (9.3%, up from 8.7% in November), after a steady decline that began in May. Fortunately those high unemployment rates have begun to drop again.
Labor data for February 2021 is preliminary but encouraging as the unemployment rate is expected to come in under 9%.
While many economic sectors are still lagging far behind their typical averages, they are improving.
Employment rates in the leisure and hospitality sectors dropped more than 50% in 2020. Similarly, employment rates in the education and health services, retail and travel sectors dropped more than 20% each. Those numbers, although higher than ever recorded before, were not completely unexpected as these sectors were expected to be the hardest hit during the public health crisis.
Current data from www.tracktherecovery.org suggests that the employment rate in the education and health services sector has increased .8% over the recorded rate in January 2020. Meanwhile, the retail and transportation sectors are behind the January 2020 rate by less than 3%, and the leisure and hospitality sector rate is now less than 30% behind the rate recorded in 2020.
Extended shelter in place and regional stay at home orders combined with the rapid administration of vaccines seem to have helped encourage the statewide employment numbers to begin rebounding.
That doesn’t mean California or Stanislaus County is out of the woods yet.
Stanislaus County is still experiencing an unemployment rate of 18.9%.
Several businesses in Patterson have permanently closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, maybe more than ever, it’s imperative that the Economic Strategic Commission be heralded by men and women who care about attracting and retaining businesses that strengthen the local economy. The City Council needs reliable citizens to work with city staff to develop new plans, investigate policies, practices and procedures and make recommendations for modifications, as needed, to improve the long-term economic viability of Patterson.
Applications can be picked up by appointment only at City Hall by calling 895-8012 or 895-8014. Or, they are available to download from the city website at www.ci.patterson.ca.us, listed under Government, Boards & Commissions “Application for Appointment/Reappointment.”
Please submit your application to the City Clerk’s Offi¬ce by email at cityclerk@ci.patterson.ca.us or submit your completed application using the “Utility Drop Box” located outside, in front of City Hall located at 1 Plaza Circle. Clearly mark your envelope: “Attention City Clerk.”
The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, April 29, 2021 by 5 p.m. (per Ord. No. 718 an appointed/reappointed member will be required to pass a DOJ fingerprint test).
