Ongoing construction of homes and industrial businesses in the City of Patterson continue to compound traffic woes but discussions of the new and improved Interstate 5/Sperry Avenue interchange are taking place again.
At the Economic Strategic Committee meeting on October 21 Fernando Ulloa, Director of Engineering, Building and Capital Projects for the City of Patterson explained the most recent updates of the long-running saga.
The interstate and corresponding four-way stop at the underpass are under Cal-Trans right of way jurisdiction. Essentially, any construction project must be approved through the state agency with little to no input from the county or city the project is located.
However, due to traffic studies that show Patterson as the main source of traffic, the city will be on the hook for 70% of the cost of the expansion and the county responsible for the remainder. Due to the heavy financial burden the city will bear, a request was made that the city be named lead agency of the project.
That approval finally came through from the state in the form of a cooperative agreement with CalTrans and Ulloa says that means the city can move forward into the design phase.
The expectation is that a request for proposals will be out mid-November with the anticipation that approval may be granted in January. Consulting firms have suggested that the design phase will likely take an estimated 18-months to complete as Ulloa said there is “a lot to consider with all of the earth work.” Black Gulch runs parallel to Interstate 5, between the freeway and the aqueduct and will take significant mitigation to expand the off and on-ramps.
If all goes to plan, Ulloa anticipates that the design phase will be completed in the summer of 2023 and construction should begin in the fall of the same year.
Much of the project’s progress will rely on funding. Impact fees collected by the city, bonds from Mello Roos, and grant funding will make up the bulk of the project’s funding. Totals from any of the sources are not yet available as applications for grants are still in process. Ulloa suggests that the economic need for the expansion of the right-of-way may help the city qualify for grant awards.
Community Development Director David James announced that Bay Area tech company, VTech Manufacturing will be relocating their company headquarters to Patterson.
The Keystone Business Park will be the new home of the precision machining, assembly and test facility.
James told the committee that the owner of VTech was impressed with the quality of Patterson’s business and industrial park even though it is not as big as offerings in other communities. James expressed his pleasure with Patterson’s success in drawing new industry with specialized, high-paying jobs to the area when during his announcement he discussed the city’s potential to compete in the tech industry, he remarked that this partnership “demonstrates that perhaps we can.”
