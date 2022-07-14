Education and communication driving force in city’s effort to improve community relations

Education and communication were the most used keywords during the Public Safety Workshop hosted at City Hall on July 12.
The workshop, jointly presented by Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton with Sgt. Barringer, Patterson Fire Chief Jeff Gregory, Patterson District Ambulance Director Paul Willette, the City of Patterson’s Manager Ken Irwin, and Senior Code Enforcement Officer Alysia Gomez, was a lengthy three and a half hours with conversation that ranged from homelessness to abandoned cars to departmental readiness in the event of a mass casualty emergency.
City Council members Dominic Farinha, Cynthia Homen, Shivaugn Alves and Al Parham were present during the workshop and took a more observational approach. The tactic allowed for more personal interaction and public discourse that was encouraged by leadership.
Police
The City of Patterson contracts the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services in lieu of maintaining their own police department. SCSO’s website says, “The Patterson City Council, through its City Manager, provides local direction and control of the Department, which allows the City to enjoy the benefits and resources of the Sheriff’s Department while at the same time allowing the City to retain, in effect, its local law enforcement autonomy.”
Patterson Police Services fields 24 dedicated deputies and according to Clayton, a plan to bring two more into town are in the works. In consideration of the standard ratio of one deputy per 1000 residents and the current population of approximately 23,000, Clayton said the city is “in a really good place.”
Though many residents believe the number to be too few, Clayton hopes that educating the public on how deputies are utilized will help them gain a better understanding of the department’s operation. That education, he hopes, will come from more workshops like this one as well as community events like National Night Out, ride-alongs, and face to face meetings. “We have to keep our credibility, and part of that is collaboration. We have to get to know each other,” Clayton said.
The department actively utilizes drones and helicopters to maintain public safety and soon, license plate reading cameras will be added to the department’s crime fighting tool box. The cameras, which have been installed but are not yet operative, are located near the intersections of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue, Hwy 33 and Sperry Avenue, Ward Avenue and Hwy 33, and Las Palmas Avenue and Sycamore Avenue. Clayton said they’re not a “big brother” ploy, “We’re not interested in following your every move.” Instead, tracking patterns and identifying vehicles and people that may be conducting criminal activity in Patterson is the goal.
Fire
Patterson Fire Department’s leadership and admin team is split between Stations 51 and 52. Like PPS, PFD has outgrown the administrative space at Station 51 on Las Palmas Avenue thus the offices of the department’s three division chiefs are located at Station 52.
Along with plans for the new Public Safety Center, PFD is planning for an additional fire station on the east side of town. Although the details have yet to be finalized, Gregory expressed his desire for a neighborhood station located within the Villages of Patterson build-out – a place where kids might be found playing in the grass in the front yard.
Gregory has been in the fire service in Patterson for more than two decades. Back then, he said, a bell behind Station 1 would ring and everyone would leave their jobs to run the call, but a department solely made up of volunteers simply isn’t an option anymore. Volunteer firefighters are still utilized and are actively being recruited by the department, but it’s much harder to maintain a volunteer force as more people work out of the area.
The city employs 18 firefighters, and like many other emergency response agencies across the nation, they’re hiring. Current staffing, mutual aid agreements with neighboring agencies, and volunteers ensure that PFD continues to meet National Fire Protection Agency Standard 1710 which sets minimum staffing requirements for “...deployment of fire suppression operations, emergency medical operations, and special operations to the public by career fire departments.”
During the covid pandemic, the department hired two new division chiefs to better facilitate training and operations activity. Jeff Frye and Jeff Hakola joined Jonathan Schali in the Division Chief’s office. Among the four chiefs, approximately eight decades of experience lead Patterson’s firefighters, and that knowledge isn’t stagnant.
Ongoing education and training is critical in fire and rescue scenarios that can, and often do, present a threat to life, limb, or property. Aside from regular training events that Patterson’s firefighters participate in, Gregory said the department is looking at opportunities to provide education to community members – a, ‘What to do when…’, type of training.
Patterson District Ambulance
Patterson District Ambulance is part of the greater Del Puerto Health Care District which serves residents across approximately 366 square miles – from the Stanislaus River to the Santa Clara County line, and from the San Joaquin County line down to Crows Landing.
The District, like the city, has a building project in the design phase. Del Puerto Health Care District’s administration office and PDA currently share space on the corner of South Ninth Street and E Street, and that space no longer meets the needs of the growing agency.
PDA operates up to three ambulances at a time.
The majority of EMS calls do not result in hospital transport and result in a net loss, financially, due to the state’s ineffective reimbursement schedule. According to a Health Needs Assessment conducted by DPHCD, nearly 50% of the patients served by PDA are Medi-Cal and MediCare recipients, and PDA only receives reimbursement for service from these programs if the patient is transported to the hospital.
Willette also discussed the District’s active partnership with the city and the county to bring more expansive medical care to the West Side. Many residents lament the lack of available 24-hour urgent or emergency care and that’s an issue for the District as well. “If we’re lucky, it’s a 30-40 minute drive [to a hospital],” Willette said. “If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to transfer the patient in about 20 minutes,” when patients are transported to an area hospital, the ambulance is often out of the area for about two hours. That extensive delay could be exacerbated as the community continues to experience growth and services are needed more frequently.
However, the community’s growth is likely to be the most important factor in attracting a medical partner to bring those expanded services that the community wants. At present Willette said that PDA, in part due to mutual aid agreements, meets the standard for the response time goal.
Code Enforcement
Senior Code Enforcement Officer Alysia Gomez is one half of a two-person code enforcement team. She explained that the city is working to increase its efficiency as it grows and is currently undergoing a significant municipal code overhaul. To help the city accomplish its goal, another code enforcement officer will be hired to help tackle the case load.
Issues like abandoned vehicles and overgrown vegetation are already addressed in the codes but residents can expect new rules, like a ban on panhandling to be included as well.
Gomez shared that 97% of the code enforcement issues that the city has addressed since 2018 have been community requests. She explained that the city is working toward being more proactive rather than reactive while maintaining the goal of compliance.
Recognizing that residents don’t want to be the catalyst for investigations, sometimes out of fear of retribution, she emphatically told those gathered that the city does not disclose reporting party information and that reports can be made anonymously on the city’s website.
Community education is a priority, and proactive engagement with the community via social media and community outreach will pave the way. Opportunities for youths to volunteer, serve on a youth task force or otherwise participate in code enforcement activities could also be an option to improve community education and engagement.
Communication
The purpose of the workshop was as much a fact-finding mission for the city’s agencies as it was an opportunity for the community to share their concerns, and one of the biggest concerns expressed by residents was the lack of communication. Some suggested solutions included a more active and interactive social media presence and utilization of a notification service like Nixl. Residents want to know what’s going on in town and they rely heavily on neighborhood watch groups on Facebook to crowdsource information. However, some pointed out that the groups aren’t always reliable and they would prefer getting their information directly from the police department.
Conversely, as much as some would prefer the police also use local Facebook groups to follow the pulse of the city, some were concerned about being targeted if they post statements that don’t reflect positiviely on the department.
In response to the public’s lack of trust in the department Clayton said, “We have to keep our credibility, and part of that is collaboration. We have to get to know each other."
Since taking his position as chief of police in late 2020, Clayton has expressed his desire to build community relations. Not one for what he calls, “staged photo-ops” Clayton hopes for more community events, office visits, and requests to participate in ride-alongs. These things, he believes, produce authentic interactions between the department and the public and naturally lead to mutual respect and trust.
