A months-long investigation culminated in 83 arrests and citations for charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation throughout Stanislaus County.
The operation, spearheaded by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Unit (CRU), took place May 31 through June 4 with support from many other local and federal agencies including The Bureau of Cannabis Control, Turlock and Modesto Irrigation Districts, Stanislaus County Animal Services, CA. Department of Fish and Wildlife and various other local law enforcement agencies.
The news release from SCSO confirms there were 74,088 eradicated marijuana plants, more than 39,000 of those plants were fully budded and would have soon been harvested. There was 1,687 pounds processed marijuana recovered.
Forty-six firearms and $172,347 in cash was seized.
In total, 83 people were either arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center, or issued citations. Thirteen warrants resulted in Child or Adult Protective Services referrals due to unsafe living conditions.
Of the more than 60 outdoor and indoor grow operations confirmed through CRU’s investigation, 15 were located in Patterson and Grayson.
Four locations in Grayson were searched. Property seized or destroyed under the search warrants included 1,684 plants, $26,048 in cash, and 10 firearms. Five arrests were made.
Eleven locations in Patterson were also searched. Property seized or destroyed under the search warrants included more than 21,000 plants, nine firearms, 16 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2,000. Twenty three arrests were made.
These types of illegal marijuana grow operations are frequently reported to authorities. Although many comments on social media would lead one to believe that these grow operations are a lesser social concern than others the associated environmental harm and potential danger to life are significant. Sex trafficking, kidnapping, indentured servitude, child endangerment, and homicide are real threats that these operations pose to the communities in which they exist.
