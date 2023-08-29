Eleanor Donlon Bays, 95, of Westley, California passed away Monday morning in Patterson.
Eleanor was born to a pioneer farming family in Ventura, California to parents Peter and Leona Donlon, she grew up on the family farm and attended local schools. On August 19th, 1950 she married the love of her life, Gene Bays, together they spent the next 73 years growing a family and farming. In 1957 they moved from Ventura to their current home in Westley, California. Eleanor was an active bridge player for many years, volunteered with several local groups and was a faithful parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She took great pride in her family and considered her 3 children, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren her greatest accomplishment. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and 2 children, Michael, and Marie. She is survived by her husband Gene, children: Jeanne (Rick) Kolding, Cathie (Jeff) Gabrio, and Ken (Michele) Bays; 13 grandchildren: Brendan (Danielle) Kolding, Micah (Mamounata) Kolding, Shane (Ivana) Kolding, Lucas (Nicky) Kolding, Simon Kolding, Gregson (Sara) Gabrio, Peter (Megan) Gabrio, Stephen (Adrianne) Gabrio, Liz (Gio) Aliotti, Daniel (Rebecca) Bays, Marie (Chip) Kinney, Christine (Thomas) Dodd, Theresa (Austin) Day; and 17 great-grandchildren: Bren, Greg, Anne Marie, Stella, Ivo, Avery, Ellie, Maddie, Scarlett, Luca, Leona, Oliver, Ivan, Hattie, James, Henry, and Robert.
A Visitation will be held Monday, September 4th at 4:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at the Patterson District Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Fr. Connors Endowment Trust fund in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
