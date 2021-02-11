A grant funded by San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District afforded the City of Patterson the opportunity to acquire five battery powered utility vehicles from ZEROnox. After multiple delays due to high demand and COVID-19 the City took delivery of the vehicles earlier this month.
The Ion EC4 electric utility vehicles seat up to five people and include bed-space for hauling equipment. They can handle loads in excess of one-thousand pounds, can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour and can be driven 60 miles before needing to be charged. Charging the vehicles is a simple process that requires no special equipment and takes approximately 3.5 hours.
Patterson - West Stanislaus Fire Chief Jeff Gregory expects these vehicles to improve accessibility and response times during events such as the Apricot Fiesta when it is often difficult to maneuver public safety vehicles and apparatus downtown due to crowded spaces.
The City plans to utilize the other three vehicles in the public works and recreation departments.
The carts, with stronger drive trains, greater capacity, and long-lasting batteries that are guaranteed to be maintenance free for 10 years, promise to be much more efficient than the gas-powered vehicles they are replacing.
ZEROnox is based in Porterville, CA and specializes in electric battery design and integration into emissions-free battery powered vehicles.
