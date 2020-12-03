Staff at Grayson Elementary hung signs welcoming students back to class on Monday, Nov. 30.
Kindergarten, first, and second grade students were allowed to begin attending in-person classes on the blended schedule that school board members voted to approve during the Nov. 2 meeting.
Superintendent Phil Alfano shared, “Our elementary school reopening went very well. Thank you again to all our staff for the diligent work behind this effort. Kudos also to our students and parents who arrived at school, followed the rules, and adjusted very quickly to this next step.”
Patterson Joint Unified School District is operating under the waiver that was approved by Stanislaus County Office of Education, as well as county and state public health officials in October. Julie Falkenstein from Health Service Agency of Stanislaus County, and PJUSD School Board President Michele Bays toured Apricot Valley Elementary. Alfano said that both were impressed by the “procedures and protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
