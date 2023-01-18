Through this column, we would like to inform that Elisa Ann Batis, 44, passed away on January 5, 2023 unexpectedly from natural causes. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death.
Elisa was predeceased by her father, Donald Batis, and her husband, Joseph Josiah. She is survived and missed dearly by her mother, 4 siblings 3 sisters, 1 brother, loving four children, 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 precious granddaughter, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Elisa was born to Patricia and Donald Batis on October 11, 1978. She was a San Francisco, California native, relocated to Hawaii. Later to return to California.
Her memory will be forever cherished. A celebration of life will be held in Elisa’s honor as opposed to traditional funeral services.
Family Home of Daughter, 1318 Oasis Lane, Patterson, CA 95363 @ 3pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.