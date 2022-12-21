Elisa P. Yvanes, 74 of Patterson passed away Friday, December 9th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mrs. Yvanes was born in Texas and settled in Patterson, California. She worked for Tracy Defense Depot as a packer for 25 years. After retirement she started volunteering for the Westside Food Pantry and later became the president.
Mrs. Yvanes is survived by her husband, Richard L. Yvanes of Patterson; daughters, Diane P. Yvanes and Silvia P. Yvanes both of Patterson; sons-in-law's, Victoriano Pineda Sr., and Armando Navarrete; sisters, Gloria Posadas of Patterson, Antonia Thomason of Modesto, Maria Zuniga, Hortencia Rodriguez, and Consuelo Saldana all of Texas; brothers, Leopoldo Guzman and Pablo Guzman both of Patterson, Carlos Guzman, Rafael Guzman, Juan Guzman, Manuel Guzman, and Jose Guzman all of Texas; grandchildren, Kassandra M. Navarrete of Newman and Victoriano Pineda Jr. of Patterson; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Brown, Anthony Brown and Avianna Brown all of Newman and Maylani Pineda of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Elisa Posadas and brother, Raymundo Posadas.
A visitation with family (closed casket) will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, December 28th, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
