After a long and full life, Elisa Sanchez passed away on January 7. She was 88 years old. Elisa was born in Stamford, Texas. She lived in Patterson and Vernalis and most recently, was a resident of Newman.
She was married to Liberato Sanchez for 48 years and they had 8 children together. She worked a variety of seasonal jobs for over 50 years. Elisa loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, listening to Tex-Mex music and playing the loteria.
Elisa is preceded in death by her husband Liberato, son Frank Sanchez, daughter Selia Garcia and grandson Frank (aka Chunks) Sanchez. She is survived by her children: Dominga Rodriguez, Ruben (Elsa) Sanchez, Linda (Richard) Arthur and Jesse Sanchez of Patterson, Angelica (Juan) Alfaro of Newman and Dimas (Mary) Sanchez of Turlock, 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, January 21st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 22nd at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
