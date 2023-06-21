Eliseo Garcia: September 21, 1954 - June 19, 2023

Eliseo Garcia, 68 of Patterson passed away Monday, June 19th at his residence.
Mr. Garcia was born in Moyahua, Zacatecas and was a resident for 51 years. He was a refrigeration mechanic for the Patterson Frozen Foods for 43 years.
Mr. Garcia was a member of Sacred Heart Church for many years. He enjoyed playing soccer for the tigeres soccer club in Patterson. He also loved to spend time with his family. He always enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball, and going to Mexico every year. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife, Estela Garcia; sons, Adalberto Garcia, and Eric Garcia all of Patterson; brothers, Dolores Garcia of Mexico, and Anacleto Garcia of Newman; sister, Evelia Garcia Sandoval of Guadalajara, Mexico; five grandchildren; Aubrey Garcia, Isabel Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Israel Garcia, and one great-granddaughter; Rosemary Flores all of Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, Anacleto Garcia; mother, Gavina Sandoval; brothers, Pedro Garcia, and Santiago Garcia.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27th followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 28th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
