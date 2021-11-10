Ellen Grace Bradshaw, 88, passed from this life to her permanent home in Heaven on Sunday, October 31st.
Ellen was born in Hilo, Hawaii on August 28, 1933 where she played volleyball at the State level along with being crowned Queen of Coconut Island in her teen years.
She lived on the mainland as well as Hawaii in her adult years spending the last seven in Patterson, California.
Ellen’s interests included sewing, painting, crocheting and she loved cooking her famous Portuguese bean soup. She also loved her San Francisco Giants and NASCAR.
Ellen was the loving mother of Michelle (Jim) Silva of Turlock and Rocki Ruiz de Castilla as well as “Gram” or “Grandma” to Greg (Julie) Collins, Donald (Rachele) Collins, Tammy Schultz, Misty Jenneiahn, Angela (Kevin) Hofferber, Christina (Gary) Garcia, William (Sabrina) Clifford plus fourteen great and great great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by numerous other family members and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 20th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Flowers would be appreciated and donations may be made to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.