Mayor Dennis McCord, the subject of an ongoing investigation by Patterson Joint Unified School District returned to council chambers to chair the Special Meeting on Dec. 6. McCord’s hiatus from participation in his civic responsibilities and various community events had been ongoing during the district’s investigation.
His absence was noted during multiple council meetings in November as well as the City’s Veterans Day ceremony during which his son delivered the Veterans Speech. That event took place a week prior to the publication of the criminal and district investigations.
At the council meeting on Nov. 16, City Manager Ken Irwin told members of the public that the city has no part in the district’s investigation as the two are separate agencies and that McCord’s absence during council meetings was personal. The city has refused to make further comment about McCord’s absence or the district and criminal investigations.
The investigation of McCord’s behavior as a math teacher at Patterson High School and his subsequent absence from city council meetings has been the subject of much public scrutiny. Students from PHS held a protest at the downtown circle after walking out of class on Nov. 22. Signs held by students demanded McCord be fired and included the hashtag, “Get McCord Out Of Office”.
Residents answering a call to action on social media platforms have repeatedly made public comment during city council and school board meetings.
Six people spoke in front of the council during the Dec. 7 meeting to request McCord’s resignation citing their lack of faith in his ability to ethically represent the residents of Patterson based on the findings of the police investigation of allegations of inappropriate communication with a female student.
The police report of the criminal investigation, made public through a Public Records Act request, left no doubt in the minds of many community members that McCord’s actions were unethical as evidenced by the public comments of Kandace Weyhrauch, Melissa Hamilton, Stewart Walker and others who made statements regarding McCord’s integrity and their lack of trust in him.
A letter addressed to McCord, written and read aloud by Weyhrauch reads in part, “You made multiple bad decisions and it has caused the community to genuinely doubt your ability to make good decisions for our city.” The letter continues, “You were elected into a position and for the last month you have not been fulfilling your duties… If you cannot come to work, speak on your own behalf and do what you have been elected to do, then you need to resign.”
Walker, reiterating to the council the known facts determined by the investigation, said McCord broke board policy. He told the council that it doesn’t make sense that McCord could continue to serve if he can’t be trusted.
Evidence obtained by Patterson Police Services through a search warrant showed that McCord responded to a female student with positive affirmations after receiving a photo he is reported to have described as “explicit”. The police report indicates that when interviewed by Principal Dave Smith, McCord said he “immediately deleted the photo and blocked her.”
A change.org petition to recall McCord is circulating online. At the time of publication the petition has 407 signatures.
