The United States Department of the Treasury is supporting an Emergency Rental Assistance program that will supply approximately 16.4 million dollars to Stanislaus County and City of Modesto residents who are eligible and can demonstrate a need.
The federal program will be releasing 25 billion dollars to provide rent and utility assistance to those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A minimum of 90 percent of those funds must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities and home energy costs as well as other expenses related to housing.
According to a press release from the County’s Director of Legislative Affairs and Communications, “many of the specifics regarding a timeline of funding availability is unknown at this time. In the next few weeks, the federal government is expected to release detailed guidelines on the use of these funds, at which time information will be released to the community regarding application instructions and eligibility details.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.