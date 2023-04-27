A mock fatal crash brought home the gravity of driving under the influence Tuesday morning for students at Patterson High School.
Two battered vehicles and teens posing as victims were displayed for students on the football field during the “Every 15 minutes” program.
Unique in its design and powerful in its impact, “Every 15 Minutes” is an educational experience that intends to show participants the dangers associated with driving while impaired. While the crash is staged, the emotions of the PHS students were real.
Juniors and Seniors were brought out to watch as paramedics, police officers and other emergency responders roleplayed what would happen in the aftermath of a drunk driving incident, including the process of loading a “fatality” into the coroner’s van and arresting the student posing as a drunk driver.
The program was developed in the 1990’s and got its name from the frequency at which a person was killed in an alcohol or drug related collision in the United States at that time.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the latest statistics show that about 32 people die every day in the United States in drunk driving accident.
It is illegal in the state of California to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or higher. It is generally estimated that an average adult will reach a .08% BAC after drinking 4 beers in a 2 hour period.
A first offense misdemeanor DUI in California can result in a sentence of up to 6 months in county jail. Drivers convicted on a felony DUI that includes injuries can be sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison.
