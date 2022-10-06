Empresarios Barber Shop to hold grand opening

Empresarios Barber Shop will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening in the comings days to celebrate its recent establishment.
The ribbon cutting on October 7 is planned to take place at 10 a.m., with the business providing refreshments and appetizers. On October 9, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Empresarios will hold a grand opening and officially welcome in new clients. “I’m really excited and hopeful to see all of the Patterson community,” said owner Adam Vargas. He explained that a classic car show, food vendors, and music will fill the parking lot behind the shop throughout that Sunday afternoon.
Vargas spoke of how he started his business. “About five years ago I was struggling financially, working a full time job but still trying to make ends meet.” Because of this, he taught himself to be a barber and gained proficiency. Vargas found that he loved the work—and so did others. “A few years into barbering I really wanted to excel and get my own shop. I never thought it would happen, it was a dream and I’m blessed to see it all play out.”
His goal with Empresarios is simple. “My goal is to bring a high quality barbershop with an old fashion taste,” he said. The shop’s barbers are hand-picked from a large pool, specially chosen for their skill and passion.
The business offers veteran and senior discounts and plans to work with charitable organizations. “My plan is to work with as many local nonprofits I can,” Vargas said.
Empresarios Barber Shop is located at 208 I Street in Patterson. They are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You can book an appointment by calling (209) 894-7175 or by visiting their website at empresariosbarbershop.com.
