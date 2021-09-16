The Patterson Joint Unified School District continued their proactive approach to the ongoing COVID-19 spread by holding a free testing clinic at Patterson High School after the Labor Day weekend.
“I am extremely proud of our health staff for getting ‘trained up’ last Spring to supervise the administration of these non-invasive, self-administered, rapid antigen tests for our students,” Said Superintendent, Dr. Phil Alfano. “Because of our efforts, we were able to secure additional test kits for our students and have been commended by our public health officer for doing so.”
According to Dr. Alfano, the clinic was designed to identify any potential positive COVID-19 cases before school resumed after the holiday weekend.
“In accordance with public health requirements for contact tracing and quarantine for close contact exposure, we also wanted to confirm students who have been vaccinated and those parents providing consent for their children to participate in self-administered rapid-antigen testing.”
While both testing and vaccinations are voluntary, it is presumed under the current emergency health orders that students and staff who do not want to provide their vaccination status are unvaccinated.
One of the reasons behind making sure students turn in their parent consent forms is so that students can avoid a 10 day quarantine with a negative test result. Without the consent form, any student who has been found to be in close contact through contact tracing will be required to stay home for at least 10 days.
The numbers from the Patterson High School clinic were encouraging, with only two positives out of 501 students and staff who were tested.
The use of rapid antigen testing has been able to nip the spread of COVID-19 in the bud since results usually take around 15 minutes as opposed to the PCR tests that were taking up to two weeks for results to come in.
“...Rapid antigen testing can be done quickly and painlessly,” said Alfano. “By scaling up testing, we can do a better job of mitigating spread as part of a multi-pronged approach that includes indoor masking and social distancing where possible. Rapid antigen testing is particularly helpful in a school setting since approximately ⅔ of our students are not eligible to receive the vaccine.”
Alfano also referred to a study from the Harvard School of Public Health and the University of Colorado Boulder titled “Frequent Rapid Testing Could Turn National COVID-19 Tide Within Weeks.” The study found that the frequency and turnaround time of COVID tests could reduce the infectiousness of the virus by 80%, and last week’s clinic is just one of the ways that the PJUSD hopes to use rapid-antigen testing to slow the spread.
So far, through August 19 to September 10, there have only been 5 student positives linked to exposure on school sites and 1 staff positive linked to school, while the number of exposures outside of school is 32 for students and 12 for staff.
