Enedina Garcia Olguin, 91 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, September 29th at her residence.
Mrs. Olguin was born in Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 52 years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed creating art. She was a seamstress and enjoyed gardening.
Mrs. Olguin is survived by her husband, Bruno Olguin, Sr., sons, Lalo Olguin, Bruno Olguin, Jr., Paulino Olguin, Daniel Olguin and Eliasar Olguin; daughters, Janie Ruiz, Hilda Olguin, Ani Olguin Green, Diana Olguin Cruz, Sylvia Olguin and Delia Olguin Kalua; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 8th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 9th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.