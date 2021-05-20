From May 24 to October 6, the Hammon Senior Center will be hosting EnhanceFitness, a program designed to aid older adults in becoming more active and energized.
The senior center is one of the three sites in California currently offering the program, funded by a grant from the National Recreation & Park Administration.
ProjectEnhance.org has this to say about the program: “Enhance®Fitness is an innovative, multi-component, physical activity program with demonstrated health benefits for older adults of different physical abilities. It is low-cost, highly adaptable, research tested and has been proven to be safe for physically unfit, and frail older adults.”
The class will be held on Zoom every Monday and Wednesday from 11-12 p.m. Participants can register by calling the HSC front desk, where a fee of $8 is required to join. The program will also provide ankle and wrist weights, along with Chromebooks, for use in the class.
EnhanceFitness has been demonstrated by studies to improve cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, balance, and flexibility. It also decreases the chance of falls through balance and strength exercises and reduces healthcare costs.
“Enhance®Fitness participants have lower health care costs than non-participants,” ProjectEnhance.org says. “This effect is directly proportional to the frequency of class participation. In other words, the more Enhance®Fitness classes attended, the lower the participant's health care costs.”
The class will be taught by Kathie Ferreira, a certified EnhanceFitness instructor. Ferreira was a participant of the program herself close to two years ago, and it greatly helped her strength and balance.
According to Ferreira, participants start with a few different assessments to establish a baseline. Then, after the 16-week program, they will repeat the assessments and see their growth.
“There are three elements of the program,” explained Ferreira. “You start with a warm-up for seven minutes, then do cardio for 20 minutes, then balance for 15-20 minutes.” She also said the exercises work whether standing up or sitting down, ensuring that anyone of any physical capacity can participate and grow.
The program is designed to have classes three days a week, but due to COVID-19 it will only be two for the near future. However, Recreation Supervisor Scott Pierson confirmed that the third class will resume after participants are comfortable.
