Enrique “Henry” Rodriguez Galvan, 69 of Westley passed away Tuesday, August 31st at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Galvan was born in Turlock and was a resident of Westley for 69 years. He worked in agricultural farm services at Bays Farms, Cox and Perez Farms and Westan Growers in Westley, where he retired after 25 years of service as a fieldman.
Henry’s community service included five years as a member of the Westley Community Water District Board. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, crossword puzzles and watching Netflix movies, especially Westerns. He was a loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49er’s. Henry took pride in his yard and spent time maintaining his lawn. His favorite music was Tejano and classic rock, especially Santana. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Galvan is survived by his wife, Rosie Galvan of Westley; son, Enrique Galvan; daughter Rebecca Galvan and son-in-law, Jeffrey Machado all of Westley; brother Ruday Galvan of Grayson; sister Margaret Hurtado of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Mia Ariyanna Galvan, Giovanni Angel Galvan, Isaac Nathaniel Machado and Elijah Enrique Machado.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, September 16th followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
