Equestrians will fill parade

This year’s Apricot Fiesta Parade theme is Country Livin’, which means floats will be doing their best to bring home the Hometown Spirit award on Saturday morning by sticking as close to the theme as they can.
“There are six main trophies that we are giving out,” said Apricot Fiesta President Kristen Valentine. “Hometown Spirit, Best Float, Best Marching Band, Best Overall Band, Best Novelty Group and the Grand Equestrian Sweepstakes.”
For residents who remember last year’s parade, this year has just as many participants and counting.
“We’re expecting it to be big,” said Valentine.
While last year featured more car clubs than equestrian entries, this year will be the opposite, promising to deliver more equestrian entries as the Apricot Fiesta is one of six participants of the California Horseman Associations Equestrian Division.
“They have their own judges but every year they compete for points and their points add up to compete at other events.”
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and according to Valentine, the best spots to watch the parade depend on how early you get downtown.
“A lot of people like to make sure they’re downtown to have the best view,” said Valentine. “I always suggest that if you want to come downtown, the Fiesta starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and the parade starts at 10, so if you’re there when the actual Fiesta kicks off, the more likely you are to get a better spot.”
