Eufemia Diaz 88, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday, May 3rd at her home.
Eufemia was born in La Gloria, Texas on September 2nd, 1934. Eufemia was a long-time resident of Patterson. She worked as a community liaison in the school district for many years. In her retirement she volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society and St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart and enjoyed going to the Hammon Senior Center and traveling with the seniors.
She is survived by Maria Diaz of Fresno, Rose Ann Persak (Michael) of Modesto, Jesse Diaz of Patterson, she also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends; sister, Lydia A. Gallegos of Colorado, and brother Albert Alfaro also of Colorado. Eufemia was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Del Rio Diaz, daughter, Diana L. Cazares, son Salvador A. Diaz, brothers, Jose Rodriguez, Pete, Tony, and John Alfaro, sisters, Julia Alfaro, and Maria Rodriguez.
A Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Patterson) Wednesday, May 17th from 5 to 6 pm with a Recitation of the Rosary immediately following. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Thursday, May 18th at 10 am. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
