Eva G. Miranda, 80 of Crows Landing passed away Tuesday, December 29th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mrs. Miranda was born in San Juan Bautista, Chihuahua, Mexico and was a resident of Crows Landing for many years and worked at Patterson Frozen Foods. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crows Landing and she loved gardening, traveling, watching TV and staying up-to-date on current events.
Mrs. Miranda is survived by her sons, Jaime Miranda of Crows Landing and Saul Miranda of Missouri; daughters, Marisela (Jaime) Cruz of Newman and Ana (Jose) Marroquin of Crows Landing; brother, Manuel Garay of Colorado; sisters, Elisandra Pena of Kansas and Estela Pena of Mexico; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monserrat Miranda.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, January 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 12th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel
