Evelyn M. Rocha, 93, of Newman passed away Tuesday, February 7th at her home in Newman.
Evelyn was born in Oakland and was a resident of Newman after moving with her parents in her early years. After her marriage to Joe Rocha, she moved from town out to the dairy becoming a country girl. She helped her husband on the ranch by driving tractor and even the hay truck. She was a homemaker who also worked as a school bus driver for Patchett’s Bus Company for 10 years.
Evelyn loved her family with her whole heart, always giving hugs and kisses on their entry and exit. She enjoyed all aspects of nature, Monterey was her “happy place”.
She is survived by her husband Joe S. Rocha of Newman; daughters, Kathleen Roper of Newman, Elaine (Paul) Collison of Newman, Lorene (Ken) Moeller of Patterson; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and God-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora and Walter Silva, Brother Bud (Bess) Silva and Sister Aileen (Stan) Rose.
A visitation will be held from 5-6pm, Monday, February 27th, followed by a Rosary at 6pm, at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, February 28th, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Newman. An interment will follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman
Donations may be made to your favorite charity in her memory.
