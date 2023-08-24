Patterson Library Events

Wednesday Aug 30, 3:30 p.m. Dot Painting for Kids

Youth Action Commission

Meetings every Wednesday 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Hammon Senior Center

Hammon Senior Center

Walking group Monday-Friday 9-9:30 a.m.

Sit ‘N Be fit (Basic)Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-10:20 a.m.

Sit ‘N Be Fit (intermediate) Monday-Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Workout Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Line Dancing, Friday’s 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Cumbiamba Gold, Wednesday’s 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold, Tuesday’s 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Green Bag Program, every 3rd Wednesday

Bingo, Friday’s 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Billiards, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Loteria, Thursday’s 1:00-2:30 p.m. Fifty cents per card

Wii Bowling, Wednesdays 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Nifty Fifty, Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Arts and Crafts, for registration call front desk at 209-895-8180

Crafts with Cathie! First and third Thursdays of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. $2 supply cost

Card Making with Cathie, Second Thursday of the month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. $2 supply cost.

Social Sewing, Tuesdays 12:30-2:30 p.m. $1 supply cost

Friday, August 25, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM       

United Community Foundation Grayson/Westley Events

All events at Grayson Community Center, 8900 Laird Street. Contact Helena Flowers at 209-581-8341 for more information.

Exercise for Adults Mon/Wed/Fri 8-9 a.m.

Play, Learn and Grow Literacy Monday and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. ages 2-4

Pop-Up Library Thursdays 3-7 p.m.

Boy Scouts

Court of Honor – 6:30 p.m. Aurora park

Regular Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce

Lobsterfest – September 23 – Masonic Hall, 605 North Street 5:30-9:30 p.m.

