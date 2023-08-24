Patterson Library Events
Wednesday Aug 30, 3:30 p.m. Dot Painting for Kids
Youth Action Commission
Meetings every Wednesday 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Hammon Senior Center
Hammon Senior Center
Walking group Monday-Friday 9-9:30 a.m.
Sit ‘N Be fit (Basic)Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-10:20 a.m.
Sit ‘N Be Fit (intermediate) Monday-Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Workout Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Line Dancing, Friday’s 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Cumbiamba Gold, Wednesday’s 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Zumba Gold, Tuesday’s 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Green Bag Program, every 3rd Wednesday
Bingo, Friday’s 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Billiards, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Loteria, Thursday’s 1:00-2:30 p.m. Fifty cents per card
Wii Bowling, Wednesdays 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Nifty Fifty, Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Arts and Crafts, for registration call front desk at 209-895-8180
Crafts with Cathie! First and third Thursdays of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. $2 supply cost
Card Making with Cathie, Second Thursday of the month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. $2 supply cost.
Social Sewing, Tuesdays 12:30-2:30 p.m. $1 supply cost
Friday, August 25, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
United Community Foundation Grayson/Westley Events
All events at Grayson Community Center, 8900 Laird Street. Contact Helena Flowers at 209-581-8341 for more information.
Exercise for Adults Mon/Wed/Fri 8-9 a.m.
Play, Learn and Grow Literacy Monday and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. ages 2-4
Pop-Up Library Thursdays 3-7 p.m.
Boy Scouts
Court of Honor – 6:30 p.m. Aurora park
Regular Meeting – 7:00 p.m.
Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce
Lobsterfest – September 23 – Masonic Hall, 605 North Street 5:30-9:30 p.m.
