Friends of the Patterson Library Used Book Sale

Buy gently used books at bargain price. Hardbacks $1, Paperbacks $0.50, Children’s $0.25 - $0.50. Friday is $5 fill-a-bag day.

Wednesday, April 27 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, April 28 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, April 29 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Patterson Garden Club

Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m.

at 9 AM

“Crafting With Succulents”

Las Palmas Mobile Estates Clubhouse , 250 E Las Palmas Avenue

Elijah B Hays American Legion Post 168

Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m.

Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo

For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865

West Side Players presents

The Savannah Sipping Society

April 22-24, 29-May 1

Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman

Love Patterson

April 30, 8 a.m.

North Park, Downtown Patterson

Patterson Historical Society

Membership Meeting

Sun., May 1, 2 p.m.

Patterson Museum, 300 West Las Palmas Avenue

