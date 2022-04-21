Friends of the Patterson Library Used Book Sale
Buy gently used books at bargain price. Hardbacks $1, Paperbacks $0.50, Children’s $0.25 - $0.50. Friday is $5 fill-a-bag day.
Wednesday, April 27 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, April 28 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, April 29 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Patterson Garden Club
Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m.
at 9 AM
“Crafting With Succulents”
Las Palmas Mobile Estates Clubhouse , 250 E Las Palmas Avenue
Elijah B Hays American Legion Post 168
Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m.
Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo
For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865
West Side Players presents
The Savannah Sipping Society
April 22-24, 29-May 1
Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman
Love Patterson
April 30, 8 a.m.
North Park, Downtown Patterson
Patterson Historical Society
Membership Meeting
Sun., May 1, 2 p.m.
Patterson Museum, 300 West Las Palmas Avenue
