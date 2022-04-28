Friends of the Patterson Library Used Book Sale

Buy gently used books at bargain price. Hardbacks $1, Paperbacks $0.50, Children’s $0.25 - $0.50. Friday is $5 fill-a-bag day.

Thursday, April 28 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, April 29 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Patterson Library, 26 N. Salado

Patterson Garden Club

Thursday, April 28th at 9 AM

“Crafting With Succulents”

Las Palmas Mobile Estates, Clubhouse

250 E Las Palmas Avenue

West Side Players presents

The Savannah Sipping Society

April 29-May 1

Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman

Love Patterson

April 30, 8 a.m.

North Park, Downtown Patterson

Visit www.lovepatterson.com to register for volunteer opportunities

Patterson Historical Society

Membership Meeting

Sun., May 1, 2 p.m.

Patterson Museum, 300 West Las Palmas Avenue

Patterson Library

Grab-N-Go Craft Bag

Pick up a craft bag to do at home while supplies last.

Available starting Monday, May 2.

Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, and more! It is designed for children under 5 to participate with their caregivers but all ages are welcome.

Tuesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.

Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting

New members welcomed.

Monday, May 9, 1-2 p.m.

