Friends of the Patterson Library Used Book Sale
Buy gently used books at bargain price. Hardbacks $1, Paperbacks $0.50, Children’s $0.25 - $0.50. Friday is $5 fill-a-bag day.
Thursday, April 28 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, April 29 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Patterson Library, 26 N. Salado
Patterson Garden Club
Thursday, April 28th at 9 AM
“Crafting With Succulents”
Las Palmas Mobile Estates, Clubhouse
250 E Las Palmas Avenue
West Side Players presents
The Savannah Sipping Society
April 29-May 1
Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman
Love Patterson
April 30, 8 a.m.
North Park, Downtown Patterson
Visit www.lovepatterson.com to register for volunteer opportunities
Patterson Historical Society
Membership Meeting
Sun., May 1, 2 p.m.
Patterson Museum, 300 West Las Palmas Avenue
Patterson Library
Grab-N-Go Craft Bag
Pick up a craft bag to do at home while supplies last.
Available starting Monday, May 2.
Story Time
Story Time features books, stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, and more! It is designed for children under 5 to participate with their caregivers but all ages are welcome.
Tuesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting
New members welcomed.
Monday, May 9, 1-2 p.m.
