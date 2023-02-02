Patterson Neighborhood Safety Meeting
Wed., February 15, 7 p.m.
Patterson City Hall
Patterson Library events
Story Time
Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wed., February 1, 3:30 p.m.
Blossom Print Craft
Wed., February 8
Spring Veggie Gardening, 2:30 p.m.
LEGO Day, 3:30 p.m.
Invest in Me Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Web., February 15
STEAM Activity - Lego Marble Heart Maze, 3:30 p.m.
Mon., February 20
Library Closed for President’s Day
Wed., Februrary 22
LEGO Day, 3:30 p.m.
46 North Salado, 209-892-6473, www.stanlibrary.org
American Legion Post 168
Every third Thursday, 11 a.m.
Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo
For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865
Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce
Every third Thursday, 4 p.m.
Monthly meeting held at 13 Plaza Circle, 209-894-7900
Friends of the Patterson Public Library
Every second Monday at 1 p.m. (excluding Dec., Jul., Aug.)
Monthly meeting held at Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
Youth Action Commission
Every Wednesday 4-5 p.m.
Hammon Senior Center
Grades 6-12
209-895-8083 or email Jason Hayward, jhayward@ci.patterson.com for more information
United Community Foundation - Grayson/Westley events
8900 Laird Street, Grayson
Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information
Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)
Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.
Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents
Monday and Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.
Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and senior meals
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.
Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis
Every Tuesday, first and third Friday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Stanislaus County Library
First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.
Salvation Army Food Distribution
First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
