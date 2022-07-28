Congregate Meals
Everyday at 11:30 a.m.
Hammon Senior Center
For reservations, call 209-480-6371
Teen Night
Thurs., July 28, 6-8 p.m.
Hammon Senior Center
209-895-8083 for more information
Patterson Healthy Walks
Sat., July 30, 9-11 a.m.
Free for all ages, locations vary every fourth Saturday. Register at the Hammon Senior Center front desk for more information.
National Night Out
Tues., Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Tilton Park and Garza Park
PJUSD 10th annual Back to School Block Party
Sat., Aug. 6, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Patterson Community Stadium
United Community Foundation - July events
8900 Laird Street, Grayson
Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information
Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)
Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m.
Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents
Monday and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and meals
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.
Stanislaus County Library
First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.
Modesto City Schools Nutrition Services, Summer Food Program
Free lunches for all children ages 1-18 years, no income, identification, or registration requirements.
Weekdays only, 12:30 -1:30 p.m.
Project Connect 209
Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Food Distribution
First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
