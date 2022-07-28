Congregate Meals

Everyday at 11:30 a.m.

Hammon Senior Center

For reservations, call 209-480-6371

Teen Night

Thurs., July 28, 6-8 p.m.

Hammon Senior Center

209-895-8083 for more information

Patterson Healthy Walks

Sat., July 30, 9-11 a.m.

Free for all ages, locations vary every fourth Saturday. Register at the Hammon Senior Center front desk for more information.

National Night Out

Tues., Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Tilton Park and Garza Park

PJUSD 10th annual Back to School Block Party

Sat., Aug. 6, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Patterson Community Stadium

United Community Foundation - July events

8900 Laird Street, Grayson

Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information

Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)

Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m.

Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents

Monday and Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and meals

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.

Stanislaus County Library

First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.

Modesto City Schools Nutrition Services, Summer Food Program

Free lunches for all children ages 1-18 years, no income, identification, or registration requirements.

Weekdays only, 12:30 -1:30 p.m.

Project Connect 209

Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Food Distribution

First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

