“Angst” Film screening, Q&A
Mon., May 9, 6:30 p.m.
Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.
“Angst” is a film-based mental health support program, endorsed by educators, psychiatrists, and mental health advocates. The “Angst: Building Resilience Statewide Initiative” aims to de-stigmatize and create space for conversations around anxiety and mental health.
Farmer’s Market
Wed., May 11, 4-8 p.m.
True Value parking lot
Garden Book Club
Wed., May 18, 1 p.m.
Patterson Library under the pergola
This month’s selection: “Bringing Nature Home” by Doug Tallamy
Call the library at 209-892-6473 to request the book through Link+
Garden Science and Storytime
Wed., May 18, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Patterson Library under the pergola
Come anytime to participate in activities and get seeds from the Patterson Seed Library
Storytime will be at 5 PM
American Legion Post 168
Thurs., May 26, 11 a.m.
Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo
For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865
Patterson Garden Club
Thurs., May 26, 9 a.m.
Location to be determined
Patterson Library
Grab-N-Go Craft Bag
Pick up a craft bag to do at home while supplies last.
Available starting Monday, May 2.
Story Time
Story Time features books, stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, and more! It is designed for children under 5 to participate with their caregivers but all ages are welcome.
Tuesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting
New members welcomed.
Mon., May 9, 1-2 p.m.
Spring Job Fair
Wed., May 25, 3-7 p.m.
Tilton Park next to Hammon Senior Center
Naomi 209-985-6234 or Jamie 925-949-6592
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.