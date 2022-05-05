“Angst” Film screening, Q&A

Mon., May 9, 6:30 p.m.

Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.

“Angst” is a film-based mental health support program, endorsed by educators, psychiatrists, and mental health advocates. The “Angst: Building Resilience Statewide Initiative” aims to de-stigmatize and create space for conversations around anxiety and mental health.

Farmer’s Market

Wed., May 11, 4-8 p.m.

True Value parking lot

Garden Book Club

Wed., May 18, 1 p.m.

Patterson Library under the pergola

This month’s selection: “Bringing Nature Home” by Doug Tallamy

Call the library at 209-892-6473 to request the book through Link+

Garden Science and Storytime

Wed., May 18, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Patterson Library under the pergola

Come anytime to participate in activities and get seeds from the Patterson Seed Library

Storytime will be at 5 PM

American Legion Post 168

Thurs., May 26, 11 a.m.

Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo

For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865

Patterson Garden Club

Thurs., May 26, 9 a.m.

Location to be determined

Patterson Library

Grab-N-Go Craft Bag

Pick up a craft bag to do at home while supplies last.

Available starting Monday, May 2.

Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, and more! It is designed for children under 5 to participate with their caregivers but all ages are welcome.

Tuesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.

Friends of the Patterson Library Meeting

New members welcomed.

Mon., May 9, 1-2 p.m.

Spring Job Fair

Wed., May 25, 3-7 p.m.

Tilton Park next to Hammon Senior Center

Naomi 209-985-6234 or Jamie 925-949-6592

