Mindful Mornings
Fri., Dec. 9, 8-9 a.m.
Hammon Senior Center
Coats for Kids donation drive-thru
Knights of Columbus are accepting donations of new outwear to keep children and youth warm this winter. Used items will not be accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Father Connors Hall, 529 I Street.
For more information call Ruben Ramirez at 209-480-0411, or Armin Arrambide at 209-914-4459
Operation Santa Claus presented by Patterson-West Stanislaus Fire Agencies
Friday, Dec. 9, neighborhoods east of Second Street/Highway 33
Saturday, Dec. 10, neighborhoods south of Sperry/East of Ward Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 11, Heartland Ranch neighborhoods
Friday, Dec. 16, Walker Ranch neighborhoods
Saturday, Dec. 17, neighborhoods south of Sperry/West of Ward
Sunday, Dec. 18, Diablo Grande community
Patterson Library
46 North Salado, 209-892-6473
Story time is cancelled in December
Wed., December 14
UCCE Master Gardeners of Stanislaus County workshop, Gardening in Orchards, 2:30 p.m.,
Wellness Wednesday – Invest in Me, 5:30-7 p.m., succulent and pottery event
Wed., December 21
Sweater Day, show off your best or ugliest sweater
Lego Days, build and play with LEGO, 3:30 p.m.
December 24-26
Library closed
Wed., December 28
Lego Days, build and play with LEGO, 3:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 168
Thurs., December 15, 11 a.m.
Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo
For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865
Congregate Meals
Daily at 11:30 a.m.
Hammon Senior Center
For reservations, call 209-480-6371
Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce
Every third Thursday, 4 p.m.
Monthly meeting held at 13 Plaza Circle, 209-894-7900
Friends of the Patterson Public Library
Every second Monday at 1 p.m. (excluding Dec., Jul., Aug.)
Monthly meeting held at Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
Youth Action Commission
Every Wednesday 4-5 p.m.
Hammon Senior Center
Grades 6-12
209-895-8083 or email Jason Hayward, jhayward@ci.patterson.com for more information
United Community Foundation events
8900 Laird Street, Grayson
Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information
Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)
Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.
Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents
Monday and Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.
Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and senior meals
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.
Promotores of Westley-Gryason, Vernalis
Every Tuesday, first and third Friday, 5:30-7 p.m.,
Stanislaus County Library
First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.
Salvation Army Food Distribution
First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
