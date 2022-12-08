Mindful Mornings

Fri., Dec. 9, 8-9 a.m.

Hammon Senior Center

Coats for Kids donation drive-thru

Knights of Columbus are accepting donations of new outwear to keep children and youth warm this winter. Used items will not be accepted.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Father Connors Hall, 529 I Street.

For more information call Ruben Ramirez at 209-480-0411, or Armin Arrambide at 209-914-4459

Operation Santa Claus presented by Patterson-West Stanislaus Fire Agencies

Friday, Dec. 9, neighborhoods east of Second Street/Highway 33

Saturday, Dec. 10, neighborhoods south of Sperry/East of Ward Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 11, Heartland Ranch neighborhoods

Friday, Dec. 16, Walker Ranch neighborhoods

Saturday, Dec. 17, neighborhoods south of Sperry/West of Ward

Sunday, Dec. 18, Diablo Grande community

Patterson Library

46 North Salado, 209-892-6473

Story time is cancelled in December

Wed., December 14

UCCE Master Gardeners of Stanislaus County workshop, Gardening in Orchards, 2:30 p.m.,

Wellness Wednesday – Invest in Me, 5:30-7 p.m., succulent and pottery event

Wed., December 21

Sweater Day, show off your best or ugliest sweater

Lego Days, build and play with LEGO, 3:30 p.m.

December 24-26

Library closed

Wed., December 28

Lego Days, build and play with LEGO, 3:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 168

Thurs., December 15, 11 a.m.

Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo

For more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865

Congregate Meals

Daily at 11:30 a.m.

Hammon Senior Center

For reservations, call 209-480-6371

Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce

Every third Thursday, 4 p.m.

Monthly meeting held at 13 Plaza Circle, 209-894-7900

Friends of the Patterson Public Library

Every second Monday at 1 p.m. (excluding Dec., Jul., Aug.)

Monthly meeting held at Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

Youth Action Commission

Every Wednesday 4-5 p.m.

Hammon Senior Center

Grades 6-12

209-895-8083 or email Jason Hayward, jhayward@ci.patterson.com for more information

United Community Foundation events

8900 Laird Street, Grayson

Contact Helena Melo-Flowers 209-581-8341, or Lilia Lomeli-Gil 209-777-6190 for more information

Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL)

Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Literacy activities for 2 to 5-year-olds and parents

Monday and Wednesday, 9-10 a.m.

Healthy Aging Association, Exercise and senior meals

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

United Samaritans Foundation Sack lunches

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Promotores of Westley-Grayson, Vernalis, Baile Ejercicio

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8-9 a.m.

Promotores of Westley-Gryason, Vernalis

Every Tuesday, first and third Friday, 5:30-7 p.m.,

Stanislaus County Library

First Thursday of the month, 2-6 p.m.

Salvation Army Food Distribution

First and Third Friday each month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.